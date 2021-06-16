ARRESTS
• Elie Chrisitan LaPorte, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $340 bond.
• Quinton Michael Clark, 35, Blue Rapids, for DUI. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Jessica Kay Lenz, 45, Riley, for DUI and operating a car without ignition interlock. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Kimberly Ann Brazzle, 33, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 7:37 a.m. Monday near mile marker 199 on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Riley County. Officers listed the Kansas Department of Transportation as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Briggs & Stratton Pro 6500 generator from a KDOT dump truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Joseph Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed Miller Homes LLC as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a trailer and stole two Dewalt circular saws, a Dewalt hammer drill, Dewalt batteries, a Hitachi staple gun, siding, and Sawzall, a Hilti hammer drill, a Paslode PS350, a Stinger cap nailer, and Bostich coil framing. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,840. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for fraud at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 60 block of Emery Place in Manhattan. Officers listed 60- and 67-year-old women as the victims when it was reported fraudulent transactions were made to their bank accounts. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of S. Delaware Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a storage locker and stole numerous electronic items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Officers listed Hibbett Sports as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects stole multiple Nike clothing items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $570. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of S. Scenic Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2005 Acura MDX driven by Nancy Small, 78, of Manhattan had driven off the road and struck a guardrail. Roy Smith, 52, of Manhattan, a passenger of the vehicle, was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment for minor injuries.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 22-year-old female suspect broke the 22-year-old man’s television and a 22-year-old male suspect broke the 22-year-old woman’s iPhone 11 and Vizio television and threatened her with a knife.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Anthony DiMarzio, 20, of Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
• Braden Dorsey, 20, of Bel Aire, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor and display of a fraudulent ID while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawg’s Saloon.