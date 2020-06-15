ARRESTS
• Demetrius Devonte Hedgpeth, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Elizabeth Jane Jones, 39, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Miranda Carlene Anderson, 35, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for giving a worthless check. Released on $750 bond.
• Charles Edward Williams Jr., 30, 504 Stone Pointe Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Jamie Nickole Berges, 30, 400 Fremont St., No. 2, for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
• Jason Michael Thompson Jr., 21, Fort Riley, for aggravated assault. Released on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Several vehicles were broken into on Skyway Drive over the weekend.
Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for vehicle burglary at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Skyway Drive. Officers said a red Nissan truck, a black Toyota truck, a black Toyota Tacoma, and a Dodge Dakota were broken into and items taken. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,500. Timothy Smith, 36, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, was arrested for three counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property. Smith was issued a total bond of $10,000 and confined at the time of the report.
• A man reportedly brandished a firearm at two people in Manhattan Sunday.
Officers listed a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man as the victims when it was reported a known 21-year-old man brandished a firearm at them at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. Third Street. Jason Thompson Jr., 21, of Fort Riley, was arrested in connection on an offense of aggravated assault. Thompson Jr. was issued a total bond of $3,000. Thompson Jr. was not confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at around 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Seventh Street in Ogden. Officers listed a 55-year-old man as the victim when he reported a known 40-year-old man battered him, causing injury.
• A woman was injured in a car accident on Interstate 70 Sunday.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on I-70 near mile marker 316. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Gray BMW driven by Ma Kinney, 56, of Junction City had crashed after a tire blew or disconnected from the vehicle. Ma was transported to Irwin Army Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
•A man was injured in a car crash in Manhattan Saturday.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Claflin and Overlook in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Tyler McMillan, 35, of Manhattan, had crashed. McMillan was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.
•A Manhattan man reported his car stolen on Saturday.
Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Candlewood Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old man as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his black 2008 Nissan Altima. The total loss associated with this case is estimated to be more than $17,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 71-year-old woman, Walmart and UMB Bank as the victims when it was reported an unknown person stole the victim’s wallet and used a card to make purchases. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,800.. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone broke into several vehicles and stole items from them in Anneberg Park in Manhattan Saturday.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Anneberg Park in Manhattan. A 50-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged his white 2015 Chevy Tahoe and took his wallet. The total loss associated with this case is estimated to be more than $500. A 36-year-old woman reported an unknown person damaged her black 2020 Ford Expedition and took a purse and a 9 mm handgun. The loss is estimated to be more than $5,000. A 72-year-old woman also reported an unknown person damaged her white 2017 Lexus and took her wallet and iPhone. The total loss is estimated to be more than $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft at around 6:55 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Snowy Reach in Manhattan. Officers listed a 45-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, a 16-year-old woman, Square Inc., and Landmark National Bank as the victims when it was reported an unknown person took a 2015 Dodge Durango and miscellaneous items from another vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is around $16,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report motor vehicle theft at around 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 3900 Snowy Reach in Manhattan. A 74-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his blue 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $12,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.