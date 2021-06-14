ARRESTS
• Anthony Duane Foveaux, 56, 300 N. Fifth St. No. 5G, for mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person. Released on $1,000.
• Robert Taylor Jordan Gibbons, 31, 2014 Strong Ave., for disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
• Brittany June Justine Holt, 26, 1503 Campus Road, for driving while suspended and driving an uninsured vehicle. Released on $1,500.
• Matthew Daniel Smith, 22, Overland Park, for rape. Released with no bond listed.
• Geoffrey K Sambu, 27, Shawnee, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Isaac Lee Matthews, 62, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Charles Zachary Godde, 25, Mannford, Oklahoma, for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Shana Rae Jager, 33, 1025 Pottawatomie Court, for endangering a child, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Released with no bond listed.
• Marshall Tait DeMille, 25, 2014 Seaton Ave. No 5, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
• Jason Lawrence Calhoun, 43, 1704 Fair Lane No. 26, for two counts of driving while suspended, interference with a law enforcement officer, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of unlawful acts with a vehicle, and attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of W. 56th Ave. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 59-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into a locked shed and stole a Titan TG 8500 generator. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,049. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his black Apple iPhone 12 while at a bar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 12:37 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Heritage Court in Manhattan. Officers listed 20- and 22-year-old men and Heritage Ridge Apartments as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into an apartment and stole a black Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun, an Apple laptop, an Apple iPhone X, a gold Invictus watch and cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Prairie Lea Place in Manhattan. Officers listed a 26-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect scratched his car with a large rock. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in Ogden. Officers listed 18- and 44-year-old men as the victims when it was reported a 44-year-old male suspect damaged the 18-year-old male victim’s car and an 18-year-old male suspect punched out a window in the 44-year-old victim’s car and threatened him with a knife. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Eli Smith, 18, of Ogden, was arrested in connection on the offenses of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Smith is confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $5,000.