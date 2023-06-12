ARRESTS
Ramiro Co
- rtez, 21, Fort Riley, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Held on $750 bond.
- Donte Rayvon Roberts, 40, Junction City, for failing to appear in court. Held on $10,000 bond.
- Andrea Dion Lars, 49, Missouri, for two counts of failing to appear in court after being transported from Morris County jail. Exceptionally cleared on $13,000 bond.
- Braxton Nicole Wabnum, 21, 3101 Heritage Circle No. 138 at the Heritage Ridge Apartments, for failing to appear in court. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Daizha Nicole Brooks, 25, Junction City, for theft of property or services and forgery. Held on $2,500 bond.
- Chancellor Blair Copenhaver, 31, Wamego, for failing to appear in court. Held on $500 bond.
- Sheikhanha Elon Muhammad, 24, Ogden, for criminal restraint. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Darrel Ladel Smith, 42, Junction City, for violating probation. Released on no bond.
- Carlos Celsos Morales Sanchez, 48, Junction City, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $750 bond.
- Hunter Lee Mcalfin, 24, Missouri, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
- Katharine Elizabeth Caplinger, 29, Missouri, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $500 bond.
- John Frederick McKellips Jr., 38, 324 Holly Place, for possessing an opiate, opium or narcotic, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, attempted to possess stolen property, operating a vehicle without registration and unlawful acts. Held on $5,000 bond.
- Misty Dawn Pankratz, 36, 324 Holly Place, for failing to appear in court. Released on $750 bond.
- Jeffrey John Black, 45, 1307 Poyntz Ave. No. 3, for stalking and two counts of violating a protection order. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Macaiah Levy Anderson, 21, homeless, for failing to appear in court on initial charges of driving without an ignition interlock device and driving with no proof of insu
rance. Held on $12,000
- bond.
INCIDENTS
Riley Cou
- nty police reported stalking and criminal damage to property at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old woman said a 26-year-old man that she knew followed her to a location and damaged the mirror on her car for a loss of about $500.
- Riley County police reported a battery, disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. Police found a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls engaged in a fight against a 41-year-old woman and 45-year-old man after a verbal interaction at AMC Theater. While officer attempted to speak with and detain the three teenagers, they resisted and interfered with them. Amari Nichols, 14, Ogden; Niara Norris, 15, Manhattan; and Alisiana Morgan, 15, Junction City, were arrested for interfering with law enforcement. Morgan was also charged with battery in connection to the right. All three have been released to their guardians after going through juvenile intake procedures.
- Riley County police reported a burglary at about 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard after being called to Wildcat Pawn and Jewelry when the alarm sounded. Police discovered the business broken into and an Aero Precision M4E1 valued at about $1,100 was stolen. At about 8:30 a.m., police investigated the possibility of a stolen car in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Place. Police identified Keimon Webster, 18, Manhattan, as the suspect in the burglary at Wildcat Pawn and Jewelry. Webster was arrested for burglary, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property. The car he stole belonged to a 42-year-old woman that he knew, and he hit a 41-year-old man that he knew in the face. Webster’s confined at Riley County jail on $7,000 bond.
- Riley County police reported a theft at about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Whitetail Pass. A 79-year-old woman said a white gold ring with four diamonds in it was stolen from her house on May 24 for a l
oss of about $2,000.