ARRESTS
• Fred Russell Hyde IV, 34, 1904 Beck St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Corey Powers, 41, 1516 Oxford Place No. 18, for DUI. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Cole Alexander Ramsey, 17, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and liquor purchase, possession or consumption by a minor. Free with no bond listed.
• Deshaun Tyler Durham, 20, 907 Vattier St. No. 5, for distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Jessica Kay Lenz, 44, Riley, for criminal trespass. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Derek Shane Hodges, 32, St. George, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.