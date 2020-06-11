ARRESTS
• Mckenzie Lee Allene Gee, 27, 610 Goodrich Drive, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jonathan Caleb Edwards, 37, 426 Colorado St. Unit B, for DUI. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Demarco Hudspeth Branam, 27, for theft of property or services and criminal trespass. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 28-year-old woman reported a 27-year-old man assaulted her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in Manhattan at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 63-year-old woman reported that someone fraudulently created an account in her name, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for identity theft in Manhattan at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $933. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.