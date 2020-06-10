ARRESTS
• Westyn Ryder Claar, 19, 617 Bertrand St., for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Brady George Reed, 24, Riley, for failure to appear. Confined on $200,000 bond.
• Elpidio Gutierrez Jr., 29, Ogden, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Exceptionally cleared.
• Jouanna Star Cain, 29, Junction City, for theft by deception. Confined on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone cashed forged checks, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for forgery in Manhattan at about 8:50 p.m. Monday, and they listed a 62-year-old woman, Community First Bank and Diamond Real Estate as the victims. Estimated total loss is $4,632.81. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.