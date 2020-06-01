ARRESTS
• Jill Rene Ross, 60, 1520 Oxford Place No. 21, for domestic battery and theft of property or services. Confined with no bond listed.
• Sherman Mark Sherin II, 24, 1200 Fremont St. No. 10, for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Free with no bond listed.
• Joshua Edward Stepney, 31, 1000 Yuma St. No. 3, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free with no bond listed.
• Ron Lee Wellman, 24, Lebanon, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Stephen Gregory Keenan, 39, 1119 Kearney St. No. 3, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $931 bond.
• Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 32, 925 Colorado St., for aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Free on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Two people were arrested in connection to a reported stolen vehicle, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Gina M. Jones, 26 of Wamego, and Christopher J. Novy, 30 of St. George, each on one count of possession of stolen property. On Wednesday, someone had reported that a 2004 Kawasaki KFX400 ATV was stolen from the 300 block of East Wilson Street in Louisville. Deputies recovered the vehicle and made the arrests after the Riley County Police Department notified them on Thursday of its possible location.
Detectives continue to investigate this case and possible related burglaries. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about this case contact detectives at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
• A 45-year-old man reported that someone damaged a window at his rental property, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 705 Bluemont Ave.at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Estimate total loss is more than $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• A 31-year-old man reported that someone took his Pixel 3XL, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1101 Fremont St. at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 21-year-old woman reported that someone broke her car windshield, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2215 College Ave. at about 1 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 32-year-old man allegedly battered a 29-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in Manhattan at about 11:45 p.m. Friday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.