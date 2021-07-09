ARRESTS
• Sarah Elizabeth Teener, 39, 1900 Judson St., for possession of opiate or narcotic and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Toni Leigh Lowry, 40, 1222 Marlatt Ave. No. E, for five counts of failure to appear. Held on $65,000 bond.
• Dakel Cytrel Daniel Flesher, 24, 200 S. Manhattan Ave., for distribution of marijuana, distribution or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of weapons. Released on $8,000 bond.
• Jeremy Ray Jones, 39, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Hunter Clayton Williams, 22, Meriden, for failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Meagin Nicole Woods, 23, Kansas City, Kansas, for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Edward Smith, 47. homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Jenna Marie Jones, 36, St. Marys, for DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Held on $2,500 bond.
• Amber Renee Riley, 32, 824 Fossilridge Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Mercy Jazz Marie Goodridge, 27, Clay Center, for failure to appear and probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Christopher Anderson Butler, 22, 624 Bluemont Ave. No. 1, for probation violation. Released on $10,000 bond.
• Arron James Flower, 38, homeless, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. Fifth Street and Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 53-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown male suspect hit him in the head multiple times with a skateboard. The victim sustained injuries to his head but declined EMS. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene they found a car driven by Margaret Wecker, 95, of Manhattan had struck a pedestrian, Courtney Thompson, 28, of Manhattan. Thompson was transported to Stormont Vail for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Johnson Road in Manhattan. Officers listed Mid America Piano as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a yellow Hustler X-One riding lawnmower. The estimated total loss associated with this case is around $8,921. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.