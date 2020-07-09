ARRESTS
• Colton Brian Magnuson, 29, St. George, for theft of property or services, interference with a law enforcement officer, two counts of failure to appear, theft by deception and criminal trespass. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Steven Troy Fort, 22, Kansas City, for failure to appear .Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Bryce Wesley Kotewa, 22, 14606 Roeser Road, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Bryce Marlin Williams, 38, Leonardville, for five counts of violation of offender registration act and perjury. Confined on $10,000 bond.