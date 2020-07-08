ARRESTS
• Avery Michael Chaney, 23, Wellington, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 19, Ogden, for two counts of domestic battery, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal threat and criminal restraint. Confined on $4,500 bond.
• Michelle Lynn Drywater, 43, 803 Allison Ave. No. 2, for probation violation. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Frank Douglas Gibon, 46, Riley, for three counts of aggravated violation of offender registration act. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Aaron Lee Lewis, 25, Manhattan, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Jennifer Rodriguez Armendariz, 21, Independence, Missouri, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Trenton Paul Juenemann, 20, 212 S. Fifth St. Unit A, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Lauren Marie Lasky, 38, Topeka, for theft of property or services. Free without bond.
• Koltyn Tomas Lee Moore, 24, 1420 Watson Place Unit E1, for two counts of failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Decemantrea Nashaya Richardson, 29, Wichita, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 19-year-old woman and 39-year-old woman allegedly took miscellaneous items from Walmart, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 101 E. Bluemont Ave. at about 5:28 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,566.51.
• A 31-year-old man reported that someone took an iPad, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1505 Hartford Road at about 2:28 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,500.
Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.