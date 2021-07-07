ARRESTS
• Michael Edward Smith, 47, homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
• Jeremy David Gloth, 29, homeless, for domestic battery. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Faaoloaga Albert Aufata, 23, 1215 Thurston St. No. 4, for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Dean Barnes II, 43, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 2:24 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of W. Park Grove Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 37-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 39-year-old male suspect took money for a service he did not provide. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed Academy Sports as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects stole three Yeti coolers and Nike clothing. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $950. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 2:56 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. Officers listed Home Depot as the victim when it was reported a 53-year-old male suspect cut a lock and stole a Catamount pull behind trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,698. The trailer was located by Junction City Police Department and returned to Home Depot.
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 5:26 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased 43-year-old man. The investigation is underway and an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.
• Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Heritage Court in Manhattan. Officers listed a 53-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 34-year-old woman did not return a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after the victim let her borrow it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of McCall Road in Manhattan. Officers listed Menards as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Swann security camera and a portable air conditioner. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $644.38. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for arson at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. Fifth Street and Humboldt Street in Manhattan. Officers listed Howie’s Recycling and Trash Service as the victim when it was reported a 39-year-old male suspect threw a firecracker into a dumpster causing it to catch on fire. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,500.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. Officers listed an 18-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 32-year-old man known to him as the suspect choked him. Dennis Eugene Watts Jr., 32, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated domestic battery. Watts was issued a total bond of $10,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.