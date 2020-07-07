ARRESTS
• Michael Salvador Gamboa, 36, 730 Allen Road No. 74, for criminal trespass. Free on $500 bond.
• Jwahn Tyrece Kirk, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old man allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 11:59 p.m. Monday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• A 44-year-old man allegedly injured a 20-year-old man with a knife, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery near the intersection of 11th Street and Fremont Street at about 6:32 p.m. Monday. Emergency responders took the injured man to Ascension Via Christi for treatment. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
• Someone started a fire in a Howie’s Trash and Recycling dumpster in Ogden, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for arson in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Ogden at about 8:05 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $500.
• Someone shot a bullet at the Howie’s Recycling building and damaged a truck, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm in the 800 block of Fair Lane at about 7:40 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,000.
• Someone spray painted a pedestrian tunnel near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Gary Avenue, according to a RCPD report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 7:12 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $500.