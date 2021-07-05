ARRESTS
• Monica Ann Medina, 28, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• William Joseph Correia, 38, 619 Thurston St., for criminal threat. Released on $2,500 bond.
• Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 27, Alta Vista, for probation violation. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Sylvia Elizabeth Marquez, 37, 1000 Yuma St. No. 3, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Kyrianna Lashae Johnson, 22, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Dana Lee Pleas, 41, Junction City, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
• Patricia Ann Purcell, 29, Junction City, for aggravated domestic battery and criminal trespass. Released with no bond listed.
• Marshall William Tobias Hawkinson, 43, 506 Osage St., for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, criminal restraint and possession of hallucinogenic drug. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Tieler Michael Reeves, 24, 1704 Fair Lane No. 26, for possession of opiate or narcotic, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.