ARRESTS
• Morgan Lynne Reinhart, 27, 4105 Spook Rock Way No. 107, for DUI and operating a car without an ignition interlock device. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Russell Luis Allen Jr., 38, 1716 Laramie St., for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Jonathan Jamie Jackson, 26, 518 Augusta Way No. 208, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Joshua Jose Jackman, 26, 518 Augusta Way No. 208, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Joshua Michael Slade Griffiths, 29, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• James Tyshawn Carwell III, 21, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Police arrested a Manhattan man on two counts of aggravated assault Thursday, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Austin Dean Carter, 23, 811 Yuma St. Unit A, allegedly pointed a gun at a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue at about 8:14 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrested Carter in connection to the incident. He is free on a $5,000 bond.
• A 30-year-old man reported that someone took his specialized bike, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1401 College Ave. at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Payden Barrett, 22, 1105 Kearney St., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:35 p.m. while at North 10th Street and Ratone Street.