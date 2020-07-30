ARRESTS
• Tyler Scott Nelssen, 29, 615 Gross St., for DUI and duty of driver to report an accident with an unattended vehicle or property. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Gretchen Leigh Roark, 46, 109 N. 17th St. No. 2, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Anthony Juan Murphy, 55, Ogden, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Kalonte Carroll Thomas, 28, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Brandon Lee Gibson, 27, Junction City, for parole violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know sexually battered her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery in Manhattan at about 12:04 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Officials did not report any injuries after a rollover crash in southwest Manhattan Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a non-injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Fort Riley Boulevard at about 12:48 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Philippe Bissel, 53, of Manhattan, had rolled into the ditch.
NOTICES TO
APPEAR
• Benjamin Reinhardt, 20, 1030 Fremont St., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 6:49 p.m. Tuesday while at 101 Bluemont Ave.