ARRESTS
• Robert Marcel Bryan, 43, St. Marys, for assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Jacob Jeremy Mendenhall, 42, 2148 Patricia Place, for DUI, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Jorge Luis Rosario, 23, Manhattan, for failure to appear, theft of property or services and theft by deception. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Betsy Lee Fox, 46, 415 Walters Drive No. 411, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Brook Lynn Parker, 24, 337 N. Park St. Unit C, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Steven Christopher Critchfield, 42, 300 N. Fifth St. Unit 5H, for DUI. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Amanda Leigh Massoli, 30, 421 N. 16th St., for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took a white 2010 Escapade 15-feet bumper-type hitch camper in St. George, according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s report. Deputies responded Wednesday to a report of a camper stolen from Blackjack Road Self Storage’s yard, 3755 Blackjack Road. Officials said the theft occurred about 10 to 14 days ago. Estimated loss is about $13,000. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact it at 785-457-3353 or online using the crime stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.