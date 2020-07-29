ARRESTS
• Rashawn Jondel Hamlin Jr., 25, 1120 Garden Way Unit B, for probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Eugene Milton, 61, 411 N. Sixth St., for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Christean Victor Ross, 32, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 304, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
• Julie Ann Martin, 62, 5460 Taylors View Road, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Joshua Kyle Davies, 33, Wamego, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 38-year-old man reported an 18-year-old man took his Glock 19, Springfield 1911 and two Surefire flashlights, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1709 Vaughn Drive at about 7:14 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $2,599. Police refused to identify the victim.
• Someone pointed a gun at a 51-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, and a woman violated a protection order, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic violation of a protection order in Manhattan at about 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, listing a 27-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and an unknown person as suspects. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.