ARRESTS
• Bryce Marlin Williams, 38, Leonardville, for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property and attempted battery on a law enforcement officer. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Jason Randall Cartwright, 45, 1125 Fremont St., for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 50-year-old woman reported someone took her iPhone XR, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1823 College Ave. at about 3:15 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $600. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone attempted to get cash using a false check from a 69-year-old woman and Commerce Bank, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for identity theft, forgery and attempted theft by deception at 727 Poyntz Ave. at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,600. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Police arrested a Manhattan man for allegedly threatening people with a gun while in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to an RCPD report. Officers arrested Jalen Gill, 18, in connection on charges of aggravated assault, distribute hallucinogenic or marijuana, distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. Officers filed a report for the incident at 3028 Kimball Ave. at about 6:28 p.m. Saturday, listing a 56-year-old male, a 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman as the victims. Gill is free on a $32,000 bond.
• A 23-year-old man reported someone took his Durango bicycle and bike lock, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 106 S. Manhattan Ave. at about 5:55 p.m Sunday. Estimated total loss is $580. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.