ARRESTS
• Taylor Nicole Reyes, 25, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for probation violation, identify theft, driving while suspended and theft by deception. Free on $3,728 bond.
• Russell Luis Allen Jr., 38, 1716 Laramie St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Terrell Bernard Brooks, 29, Wichita, for probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Christopher Olin Crotchett, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
• Grant Michael Molinar, 33, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Bonnie Jean Samuelson, 40, Topeka, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
• Carlos James Aponte Rivera, 25, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 19-year-old man reported a man he didn’t know pointed a handgun at him after an argument, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 2500 block of Casement Road at about 6:28 p.m. Thursday. Police refused to identify the victim.Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.