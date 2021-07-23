ARRESTS
• Limber Montejo Rodriguez, 30, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 144, for driving while suspended and DUI. Held on $2,500 bond.
• Arturo Cruces Ramirez, 33, homeless, for DUI. Held with no bond listed.
• Magdaleno Duran Santos, 25, 609 N. Juliette Ave., for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Timothy Austin Terrill Smith, 35, 8600 Eagles Landing Drive, for probation violation. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Evan David Megaw, 18, Ogden, for distribution of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Held on $6,000 bond.
• Andrea Lynn McCann, 36, 317 Knox Lane, for domestic battery. Held on $1,000 bond.
• David Lee Gollahon, 59, Baltimore, for failure to appear. Originally charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and aggravated kidnapping in 2017. Held on $200,000 bond.
• Wayne Eugene Pinick, 66, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 31, for domestic battery. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Alexander, 27, homeless, for two counts of parole violation. Held on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday in Ogden. Officers listed a 50-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 52-year-old male suspect physically injured her. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. William Wesley Flesher Jr., 52, of Ogden was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. Flesher was issued a total bond of $10,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of St. Matthew Circle in Manhattan. Officers listed a 44-year-old woman and 12-, 14- and 46-year-old males as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Coach bag and a Louis Vuitton purse containing a wallet and cash from a vehicle parked in their garage. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $620. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 19-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stabbed her in the leg and hand with a piece of glass. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.