ARRESTS
• James Dillon Weidner, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Myrthles Louise Crawford, 53, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
• Jarva Stalacea Chambers, 20, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Sherman Mark Sherin II, 24, 1200 Fremont St. No. 10, for criminal threat against a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of failure to appear, criminal threat and disorderly conduct. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous tools and items from a 67-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, according to a Riley County Police Department report. The men reported a skill saw, jigsaw, SDA hammer drill, multitool, battery charger, eight batteries, drill, impact, angle impact, and stereo, all from the Makita brand, as well as a harbor freight bit box, as stolen. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1800 block of College Avenue at about 8:58 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $4,582. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.