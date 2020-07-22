ARRESTS
• Ryan Joseph Burns, 22, 3139 Lundin Drive No. 11, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Deserae Faye Qazi Hunt, 20, 3139 Lundin Drive No. 11, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Trevonn Fredrick Joe Hall, 21, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
• Tayvon Nalijiah Agnew Nash, 20, St. George, for three counts of aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of stolen property. Confined on $200,000 bond.
• Jorge Luis Rosario, 23, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old man reported a 30-year-old woman pointed a knife at him, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic assault in Manhattan at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone took his Glock 19, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 417 Wickham Road at about 12:17 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 54-year-old man reported someone took gold bars from him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1228 Westloop Place at about 5:08 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss $7,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone took multiple tools from home construction sites in rural Manhattan, according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating three burglaries at sites in the Green Valley area, which took place between July 17-21, in which someone took several Dewalt cordless handheld tools. Estimated total is more than $4,000. The sheriff’s office ask that anyone with information contact it at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip online using the crime stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com
• A man was injured after his semi truck crashed in rainy conditions in Geary County Tuesday morning, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Tyler Elsasser, 27, of Bennington, was driving east on Interstate 70, about a half mile east of U.S. Highway 77, at about 6 a.m. when the truck hydroplaned. Bennington lost control of the 2010 Peterbilt truck, went through the median and came to a stop in the north ditch. Emergency responders took Bennington to Geary County Hospital for treatment of a suspected serious injury. Officials closed a portion of the road for a few hours as crews worked at the scene.