ARRESTS
• Jonathan Wesley Stallworth, 39, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $34,000 bond.
• Joshua Adam Hiatt, 37, 7500 Anderson Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Myung Ja Lee, 70, 3418 Stonehenge Drive, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
• Vanessa Renee Esterl, 30, Salina, for failure to appear. Released on $483 bond.
• James Robert Baugh, 67, Olsburg, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
• Vanessa Renee Esterl, 30, Salina, for failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Jarrod Randolph Scott, 34, Pomona, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Joshua Adam Jones, 32, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Kayla Michelle Pearson, 31, 619 Thurston St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• John Dean Schum, 34, 500 Moro St. No. 2 East, for battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property. Held on $7,000 bond.
• Blake Morton Miller, 22, 5333 Stone Crest Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $408 bond.
• Adrian Lambert, 42, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for probation violation. Released on $750 bond.
• Blake Morton Miller, 22, 5333 Stone Crest Drive, for DUI, unsafe turning or stopping and vehicle liability insurance. Held on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at 7:03 p.m. Monday. Officers listed a 16-year-old girl as the victim and a 21-year-old male known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this case no further information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 7:46 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Meadowlark Road in Manhattan. Officers listed an 82-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a spare BMW tire. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $510. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:14 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 29-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 26-year-old female suspect damaged a Play Station 5. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $570. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 31-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 24-year-old male suspect broke into his residence and stole a Play Station 4 Pro, a 65-inch Samsung television and cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,099.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury accident at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fort Riley Boulevard and Richards Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car driven by Carol Munjak, 64, had crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Jesse Gregory, 25. Munjak was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of McCain Lane in Manhattan. Officers listed Sunflower Bank as the victim when it was reported three unknown men broke into the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house and stole kitchen items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $8,720. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Vinton School Road in Manhattan. Officers listed a 60-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his unoccupied residence and stole miscellaneous medications, multiple bags, a Stealth trail cam, a Canon digital camera, two bags of pennies, a Go Pro 7 and a crossbow. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,295. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.