ARRESTS
• Jonya Dautry Kelley, 38, Nancy, Kentucky, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Todd Daniel Collette, 24, Junction City, for seven counts of theft by deception. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 21-year-old man reported someone took his specialized cross trail bicycle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1807 College Heights Rd. at about 11:05 a.m. Monday Estimated total loss is $540. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone damaged multiple windows on Icon Investments’ building, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3003 Anderson Ave. at about 6:26 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $6,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 33-year-old woman reported a man drove recklessly and pointed a gun at her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and reckless driving near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Marlatt Avenue at about 7:12 p.m. Monday. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 37-year-old man reported a 22-year-old woman injured him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan at about 1:09 a.m. Tuesday. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.