ARRESTS
• Kyle Lawrence Ellifritt, 40, 200 Brush Creek Lane, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Samantha Marie Marteney, 18, Riley, for criminal trespass. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone damaged the window of a John Deere tractor belonging to the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property near the intersection of South Scenic Drive and Stagg Hill Road at about 8:39 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 24-year-old woman reported a man she knows, who is at least 35 years old, raped her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 12:32 p.m. Saturday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone took his blue 2008 Yamaha YJ125, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1114 Fremont St. at about 2:11 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,200. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 30-year-old man reported someone damaged a window on hiw 2018 Subaru Outback, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 630 N. Fourth St. at about 12:13 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.