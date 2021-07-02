ARRESTS
• Paula Marie Perez, 35, 4618 Freeman Road, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Emery Thomas Turner, 26, Junction City, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
• Brennden Mikhael Friedman, 23, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Marielena Banos Delmazo, 22, 2215 College Ave. No. R370, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Justin Scott Roatch, 33, homeless, for violation of protection order. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Kirstanna Marie Hill, 21, 1704 Fair Lane No. 26, for possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate or narcotic and aggravated endangering a child. Released with no bond listed.
• Kelsey Michelle Rookstool, 24, 418 S. Manhattan Ave., for possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate or narcotic and aggravated endangering a child.
• Jonathan Thomas Lohe, 40, 300 N. Fifth St. No. 7A, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Caitlen Anne Sells, 36, 2217 Prairie Glen Place, for probation violation. Released on $1,163.
• Jeremy J. Richmond, 29, 1366 Flint Hills Place, for three counts of parole violation and failure to appear. Held on $9,000 bond.
• Tony James Hoover, 28, 625 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Held on $40,000 bond.
• Henry Franklin Crowder Jr., 54, 1312 Colorado St. B, for probation violation. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged her car by scratching it with a key in multiple locations. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan. Officers listed Bellus Academy as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged multiple HVAC units on the roof of the school. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 66-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 32-year-old female suspect pushed her, causing her to fall and sustain injuries to her arm. The victim was treated by EMS on scene.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of McCall Roa in Manhattan. Officers listed Menards as the victim when it was reported an unknown male suspect stole three Metabo roofing nailers, a Graco Magnum Prox17 stand, a Graco Truecoat, and a trash can. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,195. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 30-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole military gear out of his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.