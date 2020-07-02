ARRESTS
• Stacey Leann Chizek, 49, 7108 Redbud Drive, for theft of property or services. Free on $50,000 bond.
• Jonathan Scott Cargal, 26, 733 Griffith Drive No. 3, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
• Donald Maurice Jones, 67, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Skilling, 31, Augusta, for theft of property or services and contributing to child misconduct. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Deborah Ann Young, 34, 2010 Seaton Ave. No. 5, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Christopher Jerome Wright, 22, Overland Park, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole a black 1999 Honda 4trex ATV in rural Emmett, according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s report. Deputies responded June 22 to a field entrance on Crystal Springs Road, east of Highway 63. Officials said the theft would have occurred sometime between the evening hours of June 21 and the morning hours of June 22. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact the it at 785-457-3353 or online at the crime-stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.