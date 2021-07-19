ARRESTS
• Kristian DeVaughn Starks, 27, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Robert Price McKinley, 20, Leavenworth, for interference with a law enforcement officer and possession or consumption of liquor by a minor. Held on $750 bond.
• Keaton Alphonso Marshall, 18, 404 Brookway Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Jamison Randall Beckmann, 21, Bremen, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Tyrell Demond Harper, 24, 412 S. 10th St. No. 1, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
• Jesse Ray Howard, 47, 414 S. 17th St., for probation violation. Released on $150 bond.
• Lisa Louise Price, 41, 1702 Fair Lane, for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Edward Smith, 47, homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $1,000 bond.
• James Robert Baugh, 67, Olsburg, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Fremont Street. Officer listed a 19-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a cosmetics kit from her unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal use of a financial card at 10:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Prairie Glen Place in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a sliver Taurus revolver, a Galaxy children’s tablet and a wallet from her unlocked car. The suspect then used the victim’s financial card for an e-scooter. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $685. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. Officers listed 21- and 22-year-old women as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect stole clothing and hanging lights while the victims were moving belongings outside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $535. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 5:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Manhattan. Officers listed a 32-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his light blue with green stripes GT Aggressor bicycle off his front porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal threat at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman and 26- and 32-year-old men as the victims when it was reported a 32-year-old male suspect shoved the 21-year-old fwoman, threw a closed beer can at the 26-year-old man, striking him, and threatened the same victim with a knife. A 26-year-old man was also named as a suspect. Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 32, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for attempted aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal threat. Moreno is confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. Fourth St. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 34-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown male suspect threatened him with a knife while an unknown female suspect stole his wallet and cell phone while the victim was receiving a car ride from the suspects. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $220. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm at 2:08 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. 12th Street and Fremont Street in Manhattan. Officers listed an unknown suspect when it was reported they fired a weapon into the air from a vehicle. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for sexual battery at 4:37 a.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 42-year-old woman as the victim and an unknown male as the suspect. Due to the nature of this case, no further information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 25-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect stole their white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $8,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Scenic Landing in Manhattan. Officers listed a 27-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his white 2008 Honda Accord with his Apple iPhone inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $14,120. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Joshua Griffiths, 30, for possession of an open container in public while in the 1200 block of Moro Street.
• Harrison Pankratz, 20, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1200 block of Moro Street.