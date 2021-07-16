ARRESTS
• Darius Jamohn Polite, 27, Gainesville, Florida, for probation violation. Released on $3,500 bond.
• Erick Lamont Smith, 56, Ogden, for three counts of probation violation. Held on $9,500 bond.
• Willie James Foster Jr., 35, 1366 Flint Hills Place, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $2,750 bond.
• Clayton Lee Estes, 28, Richmond, Missouri, for aggravated endangering a child. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Anthony Eugene Edwards, 36, 819 Gillespie Drive, for two counts of criminal use of financial card. Released with no bond listed.
• Nathan Wayne Ross, 36, Leonardville, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Jeffrey John Kellogg, 34, Riley, for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
•David Lee Thornton, 33, 2501 Meadowood Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Sangla Maurice Stevens, 31, 500 Moro ST. No. 2 East, for stalking. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Hunter Clayton Williams, 22, Meriden, for theft. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Bryan Farrell, 51, St. Marys, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $14,000 bond.
• Janette Elizabeth Hontz, 50, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd. No. 33, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed Matheson Gas as the victim when it was reported an unknown male suspect purchased a Miller digital infinity welding helmet with a stolen card. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $502. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Officers listed Navy Federal Credit Union, Best Buy and a 47-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used the male victim’s card to buy a Microsoft Surface computer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $590. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Officers listed a 23-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 30-year-old male suspect scratched his car with a key. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $990.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and abuse of a child at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old as the suspect when it was reported he abused an infant. The infant was transported to Via Christi in stable condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Gerald William Hartman III, 20, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for abuse of a child and aggravated battery. Hartman is confined in the Riley County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property at 2:12 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Allen Road in Manhattan. Officers listed 27- and 32-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 23-year-old male suspect threatened one of the victims with a gun and flattened two of the other victim’s car tires with a knife. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $250.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery in 4:48 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 58-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 27-year-old male suspect choked her.