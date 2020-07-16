ARRESTS
• Brian Keith Flanary, 41, 2911 Dondee Drive, for three counts of failure to appear. Free on $3,400 bond.
• Alexander Michael Harms, 21, 1127 Pomeroy St., for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Brett Francis Hogan, 33, Manhattan, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Exceptionally cleared.
• Jose Miguel Fuentes Trinidad, 24, 627 Vattier St. No. 1, for criminal damage to property or domestic battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man reported that someone damaged their 2008 Ford Expedition and took their catalytic converter, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 1829 College Ave. at about 3:08 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $2,300. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.