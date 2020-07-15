ARRESTS
• Christopher Joshua Hill, 37, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Thaddeus Maurice Jordan, 32, Junction City, for driving while suspended and vehicle liability insurance required. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Brain Wade Molden, 46, St. George, for failure to appear. Free on $280 bond.
• Autumn Ann Carrol Gaul, 27, Wichita, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Shakeera Marie Wilson, 26, Hampton, Virginia, for possession of marijuana. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 65-year-old man allegedly entered a 49-year-old woman’s home and took a safe, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal trespass at 5706 Saddle Rock Rd. at about 3:22 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $150. Police refused to identify the victim.
• Police filed a report for aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer in Manhattan at about 9:37 p.m. Tuesday. Officers listed a 30-year-old man as the victim and a 25-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman as the suspects when it was reported a man cut the victim with a knife during a physical altercation and a female interfered with the investigation. Both men were treated for minor injuries at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and later released. Police refused to identify the victim. Because the investigation is ongoing, no additional information will be released.