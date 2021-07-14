ARRESTS
• Cornelius Lee Sisson, 37, Paoli, Pennsylvania, for criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Chad Jeffery Fajardo, 38, 2525 Stagg Hill Road No. A, for pedestrian under the influence. Held on $500 bond.
• Diana Paola Vasquez Almanza, 26, 1920 Hunting Ave. No. A, for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Veron Mack Davis, 21, homeless, for probation violation and theft. Held on $1,750 bond.
• Tyron Carlyle Thompson, 44, 1729 Fairchild Ave., for possession of opiate or narcotic, domestic battery, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property. Held on $3,500 bond.
• Justin Adam Jensen, 43, Wichita, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Herschel Benjamin Harrison, 38, Ogden, for battery of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection order. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Shelbie Louise Durham, 24, Wamego, for failure to appear. Held on $308 bond.
• Justin Ray Bowley, 35, Hutchinson, for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Erick Lamont Smith, 56, Ogden, for driving while suspended and interference with a law enforcement officer.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
• Ethan Chege, 21, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while in Hudson Avenue and Kimball Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property, theft, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint at 1:20 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 19-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an 18-year-old man known to them injured the female victim, damaged her shirt and necklace, restrained her, then stole a 2013 Ford Fusion and a green Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $11,114. The Ford Fusion was later recovered. Luke Patrick Johnson, 18, of Manhattan was later arrested in connection for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, criminal restraint, criminal deprivation of property and theft. Johnson was issued a total bond of $8,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of S. Scenic Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed Faith Baptist Church as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut out and stole the catalytic converter off a 2002 Chevrolet G3500 van. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Executive Court in Manhattan. Officers listed Miller Pipeline as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut off and stole the catalytic converter off a 2019 Ford E45 van. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole her Alibi step thru bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.