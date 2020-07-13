ARRESTS
• Milton Earl Evans, 57, 419 Thurston St., for driving while suspended. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• John Dean Schum, 33, 2110 Elm Lane, for criminal use of a financial card and theft of property or services. Free on $338.26 bond.
• Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 27, Abilene, for harassment by a telecommunication device. Free on $500 bond.
• Jason Daniel Peabody, 42, 2117 Royal Ridge Circle, for DUI and transporting an open container. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Bryan Richard Harris, 33, 4104 Spook Rock Way No. 201, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Lyric Rose Gibson, 24, 1032 Garden Way Unit B, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Virginia Marie Benda, 42, 2422 Justin Drive, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 28-year-old man reported someone entered his home and took a rucksack, Gortex wet weather gear, BDUs and an entrenching tool, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2200 block of College Avenue at about 10:57 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 61-year-old man reported a man took his white 2008 Dodge Ram 2500, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Westloop Place at about 5:41 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $10,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
• A 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man allegedly took miscellaneous merchandise from Walmart, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Avenue at about 12:07 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $4,452.
• A 34-year-old woman reported a man took her two Mongoose bicycles, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place at about 4:52 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
• A 42-year-old man did not return to the Riley County Jail after a scheduled release but then later did so, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for escape from custody in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road at about 5:02 p.m. Saturday.
• A 45-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman reported someone took their Cannondale bicycle, specialized bicycle and a bike lock, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Kearney Street at about 2:44 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $930. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.
• A 25-year-old man reported someone damaged his 1987 Porsche, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Laramie Street at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $2,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.