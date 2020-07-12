ARRESTS
• Matthew Leon Thommen, 27, Manhattan, for lewd and lascivious behavior and battery on a law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Joshua David Tritsch, 21, 926 Laramie St., for two counts of disorderly conduct. Exceptionally cleared.
• Jeremy Lawrence Thomas, 29, Junction City, for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal deprivation of property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 26, Blaine, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
• Charles Eugene Connell III, 27, Ogden, for 10 counts sexual exploitation of a child. Confined on $100,000 bond.