ARRESTS
• Jon Carlos Marte, 22, 1223 N. 12th St., for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Timothy Pierre Hill, 31, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for two counts of violation of a protection order. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Almond Mcgraw, 26, Blue Rapids, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Raven Symone Kerns, 27, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $100 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 29-year-old woman allegedly took a 23-year-old woman’s iPhone 11, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2021 Vanesta Place at about 5:08 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 23-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know raped her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 2:42 p.m. Thursday.
Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.