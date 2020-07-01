ARRESTS
• Paul Jakob Stuart, 21, 1411 Beechwood Terrace, for DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Free on $750 bond.
• John Lee Pevy III, 37, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 334, for probation violation. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Sylvia Elizabeth Marquez, 36, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 207, for two counts of probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Timothy Pierre Hill, 31, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 207, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of hallucinogenic drug; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Darrell Lee Stevens, 35, Wichita, for two counts of violation of offender registration. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Tyrone Wendell Millsap, 39, 509 S. Juliette Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took a cell phone from a 60-year-old man’s unlocked vehicle while he was inside a store, according to a Riley County Police Department report, Officers filed a report for larceny at 118 Riley Ave. in Ogden at about 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• A 20-year-old woman reported a non-consensual encounter with a man she knows, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan Tuesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.