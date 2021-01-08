ARRESTS
• Marie Rose Berryman, 41, Junction City, for parole violation. Confined without bond.
• Richard Stacy Branch Jr., 32, 305 N. Fifth St., for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
• Randall Scott Cluff, 35, 2112 Sloan St., for failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Joshua Edward Stepney, 31, 620 Kearney St. Unit B, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $11,000 bond.
• Delilah Jane Malone, 33, Manhattan, for violation of offender registration. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Jonathan Scott Cargal, 26, 733 Griffith Drive No. 3, for probation violation. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 69-year-old man reported someone cut off a trailer lock and stole a Doolittle cargo trailer, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 615 S. Fourth St. at about 9:51 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $3,515. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 39-year-old man allegedly injured and kidnapped a 41-year-old woman and she allegedly injured him as well, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, battery, kidnapping, and intimidation of a victim in Manhattan at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Police arrested a Junction City man Thursday for allegedly failing to appear in court for an aggravated robbery case. Frederick Derrell Swinson, 33, had previously been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and conspiracy to commit a robbery in connection with an incident in Ogden on June 15, 2019. Swinson is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.