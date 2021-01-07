ARRESTS
• Delilah Jane Malone, 33, Manhattan, for burglary. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Angela Marie Melvin, 38, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 1006, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Joseph Lee Peralta, 31, Junction City, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Lola Jeanne Schmitz, 23, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 202, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Tyrel Joseph Daniels, 22, 1430 Cambridge Place No. 19, for distribution of marijuana; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia; distribution of certain depressants; distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics, stimulants or heroin; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of stolen property; distribution or possession with intent to distribution heroin or certain stimulants; and possession of marijuana. Free on $75,000 bond.
• Heath Allen Heston, 42, 416 S. Fourth St., for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department recently has responded to multiple thefts and burglaries in the county. Deputies responded to reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Frieling Auto Sales, 7846 E. Highway 24 in Manhattan, which occurred between December 15-28, and in the 26000 block of Doyle Creek Road in St. Marys, which occurred before Dec. 25. Deputies also responded to a report of a burglary and theft in the 4000 block of Jackies Way in Manhattan, where someone had entered an enclosed trailer at a construction site and stole several tools sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30. The estimated total loss in that case is $22,000. Additionally, the sheriff’s office received a report of a past burglary at AG Partners in the 200 block of East Valley Street in Wamego. The investigation revealed that two people had entered the business, and a red, smaller-sized SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, was seen leaving the business. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact Capt. Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip online via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
• A 24-year-old woman reported a man she knows injured her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery in Manhattan at about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.