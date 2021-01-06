ARRESTS
• Veron Mack Davis, 21, 1817 Elaine Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Antayvieyaun Markeyonus Taylor, 19, 300 N. Fifth St. Unit 11C, for possession of marijuana nad interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $750 bond.
• Nicholas Patrick Goodyard Davies, 19, Leavenworth, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• James Andrew Moore II, 28, Manhattan, for probation violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Jeremy Michael Spaur, 36, St. George, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 14-year-old girl reported a 15-year-old boy dissuaded her from reporting another crime, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated intimidation in the 100 block of Parker Drive at about 9:47 a.m. Tuesday.
• Multiple people reported a 30-year-old man had threatened them with a firearm, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement at 1101 Fremont Street at about 11:52 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrested Skylar Douglas Scheible, 30, 1020 Houston St. No. 6, shortly after on the offenses of aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement. Scheible is free on a $20,000 bond.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone stole his green iPhone 11 from his vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3139 Lundin Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $650. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 52-year-old woman reported a 62-year-old man she knows raped her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.