ARRESTS
• Karl Ray Drown, 24, 717 Ratone St., for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Lisa Michelle Gaume, 47, 3308 Valleydale Drive, for obstructing apprehension of prosecution. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Jaime Soto Lara, 31, Wamego, for indecent solicitation of a child and indecent liberties with a child. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Sarah Jo Nutter, 37, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 1201, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Cody Pevey Armbrister, 26, Winfield, for possession of stolen property, theft of property or services and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Confined on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Police arrested a Fort Riley man for allegedly pointing a gun at a 24-year-old woman and two boys, ages 2 and 4, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault near mile marker 184 on Fort Riley Boulevard at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Abed Sbeih, 21, of Fort Riley Riley was arrested shortly after on four counts of aggravated assault. He is free on a $5,000 bond.
• Police arrested a Winfield man for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and flee and elude in the 400 block of North 10th Street at about 4:53 p.m. Thursday. A 22-year-old woman reported a 26-year-old man had stolen her 2010 Ford Fusion and fled officers. Cody Armbrister, 26, of Winfield was arrested at about 4:19 p.m. Saturday on the offenses of possession of stolen property, theft, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Armbrister is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
• A 67-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man reported someone entered an unlocked garage and stole a white 2008 Honda CRV and a white 2008 Lexus ES, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1600 block of Denholm Drive at about 9:10 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $27,000. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man reported someone had stolen a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and a white 2018 Nissan Rogue, both with the keys inside. Officers filed a report for theft in the 3300 block of Abbey Circle at about 9:11 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $23,900. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 50-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 3400 block of New Castle Court at about 10:54 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $550. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man reported someone broke a window and battered the woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property, battery and criminal trespass in the 500 block of Pierre Street at about 9:47 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $60. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 27-year-old man and an 89-year-old man reported someone entered an unlocked residence and stole a green Stackon gun safe, a Springfield M1 Garand rifle, an M1 Carbine rifle and a Palmetto State AR-15 rifle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of North Juliette Avenue at about 3:37 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $2,940. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.