ARRESTS
• Jeremy Lance Mitchell, 48, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 112, for domestic battery or criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Amanda Leah Mitchell, 40, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 112, for domestic battery. Fre eon $1,000 bond.
• Natasha Lynn Martinez, 26, 701 Highland Ridge Drive No. 6B, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jewell Rahkeim Griffiths, 27, Dallas, Texas, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Spencer Cliff Slocum, 35, 308 Brookmont Drive, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Abed Kaher Sbeih, 21, Fort Riley, for aggravated assault. Free own $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A Manhattan man was injured in a Geary County crash Wednesday evening, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Ayon, 61, was driving east on Interstate 70 in a 1998 LSS Oldsmobile, nearing the Deep Creek Road off ramp just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, Ayon took the exit at a high rate of speed and filed to negotiate the curve with his vehicle, entering the north ditch. The car rolled twice before coming to a stop on its tires facing the east. Emergency responders took Ayon to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, the report said, but authorities had to extricate him from the vehicle because he was trapped.