ARRESTS
• Tyler Nicholas Higgins, 18, 500 Sunset Ave., Beta Theta Pi, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Brian Anthony Murphy, 32, Belvue, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Logan Tyler Van Roekel, 21, 1911 Blue Hills Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Jessie Daniel Kopietz, 28, Junction City, for probation violation. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Shelby Renee Keogh, 27, Junction City for theft of property or services. Released on $5,000.
• Larry Wayne McVey, Jr., 33, unknown, for nine counts of giving a worthless check, five counts of forgery, two counts of theft by deception and attempted theft by deception. Held on $20,000 bond.
• Bruce David Brown, 50, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Patrick Joseph Arrow, 27, St. George, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Leeanna Lou White, 23, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Elise Delia Renae Patton, 18, Topeka, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Darryl Bruce Wheeler Jr., 49, 5460 Taylors View Road, for driving while suspended and driving with habitual violations. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Darian Jayshon Isley, 17, Topeka, for possession of marijuana. Released with no bond listed.
• Christian Soto, 17, Topeka, for possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Released with no bond listed.
• Philippe Roland Bissel, 53, 718 Fairman Drive, for DUI and driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A girl reported being intimidated by a suspect Friday.
Officers filed a report for aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim and harassment by a telecom device in Manhattan at 9:22 a.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 14-year-old girl as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old male suspect intimidated her.
• Someone stole several items from a Manhattan home Sunday.
Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1700 block of Thomas Circle in Manhattan at 7:54 a.m. on Sunday. Officers listed a 77-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into their residence and stole a Ruger 22LR handgun, a Swiss Army watch, jewelry and cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,320. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• A Fort Riley man was arrested on charges of domestic battery, aggravated assault, aggravated endangering a child, and interference with a law enforcement officer in Manhattan.
Officers filed a report at 10:13 a.m. on Sunday. Officers listed a 17-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 23-year-old male suspect threatened and injured them. Jamie Bernard Smith Jr., 23, of Fort Riley was arrested in connection on the offenses of attempted domestic battery, interference with LEO, aggravated endangering a child, and two counts of aggravated assault. Smith is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $40,000 bond.