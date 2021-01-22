ARRESTS
• Shane Alexander Stokes, 23, 2528 Buttonwood Drive Unit B, for probation violation and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Emmanuel J. Baez, 36, 830 Harris Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $163 bond.
• Porscha Sherrell Merrills, 29, Wichita, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• William Anton Watson, 28, Junction City, for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Dallas Isaac Colbert, 16, Manhattan, for possession of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes or tobacco by a minor; and possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Aaron Jeremy Nely, 30, 3120 Heritage Lane No. 166, for stalking, violation of a protection order and criminal trespass. Confined without bond.
• Eduardo Torres-Martinez, 51, Topeka, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• 65-year-old man reported someone made purchases with his debit card, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card in the 100 block of Harvard Place at about 1:32 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $550. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.