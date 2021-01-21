ARRESTS
• Wendell Lilton Parrish, 37, 722 Thurston St. No. 2, for battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Ciara Cherelle Wooten, 32, 820 Colorado St., for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; traffic contraband in a correctional or care facility and battery on a law enforcement officer. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Christian Nicholas Gonzalez, 26, 901 Leavenworth St. No. 2, for contributing to child misconduct. Confined on $7,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 38-year-old woman reported someone stole a Samsung S20 cellphone, according to a Riley County Police Department. Officers filed a report for theft at 800 Walters Drive at about 3:08 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $800.Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 70-year-old man reported a 38-year-old man stole his 1995 GMC Sierra, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 717 S. Sixth St. at about 3:21 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 54-year-old man reported a 42-year-old man stole his Glock 22 firearm, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 20116th St. in Ogden at about 8:38 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $680. Police refused to identify the victim.
• An 18-year-old man reported someone entered his residence and stole a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch games, an air mattress, a hammock, a silver analog watch, and medication, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1430 Watson Place at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.