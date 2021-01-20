ARRESTS
• Yesenia Herrera, 22, 2410 Greenbriar Drive Unit C, for driving while suspended, cancelled or revoked. Free on $750 bond.
• Aaron Ryan Radcliffe, 28, for theft of property or services. Confined on $500 bond.
• Shawn Paul Samuelson, 20, 601 Highland Ridge Drive No. 1013, for parole violation. Free on $350 bond.
• Charlie Lynn Frazier, 26, 417 Laramie St., for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Brian Christopher Jenkins, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• James Edward Dailey, 21, 1026 Garden Way Unit B, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Monica Rose Morales, 36, Riley, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
Amy Dawn Renee Cadenhead, 22, Milford, for driving while suspended, cancelled or revoked. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted to obtain explicit photographs and favors from individuals under the age of 18, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for sexual exploitation of a child in Manhattan at about 8:38 a.m. Tuesday. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be provided.
• Three men allegedly stole multiple clothing items from Dillards, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 102 Manhattan Town Center at about 11:21 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,255. The items were later recovered near a doorway to the building. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 20-year-old man reported someone entered his residence, damaging an exterior wall, and stole a Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 handgun, a 20 gauge shotgun, a Roku television, an XBox One and a safe, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and aggravated burglary at 601 Highland Ridge Drive at about 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $2,210. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.