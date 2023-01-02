• Richard Anthony Olp, 17, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Released with no bond listed.
• Mack Dylan hall, 21, Fort Riley, for violation of protection order. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Austin Michael Eubanks, 16, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Dustin Alan Danford, 22, 913 Laramie St. No. 3, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Jamison Dean Schartz, 22, Garden City, interference with a law enforcement officer and battery of a law enforcement officer. Held on $8,000 bond.
• Adam John Rundell, 41, Junction City, possession of opiate or narcotic and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Peter William Heier, 39, 417 Fremont St. No. 5, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
• Kody Ryan Nations, 29, Ogden, for violation of protection order. Held on $6,000.
• Robert Marcel Stanley, 55, 3320 W. 69th Ave., for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $10,000 bond.
• Oscar Dominique Camacho Jr., 45, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Mitchell McLimore, 28, 2010 Seaton Ave. No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Deshon Michael Smith, 31, Topeka, for possession of opiate or narcotic, possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without registration.
• Bobby Lee Pearson, 39, Ogden, for violation of offender registration act. Held on $12,000 bond.
• Cassandra Potter, 50, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd. No. 30, for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.
• Jett Ethan Kinsch, 22, Topeka, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
• John Michael Bordeaux, 25, 820 Fossilridge Drive, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
• Stephen Samuel Levesque, 26, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 321, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Joshua Alan Ivey, 21, 820 Moro St. No. 4, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Robert Allen Houston Jr., 21, 3204 Gary Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Bradley Scott Entrikin, 47, Junction City, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Kaleb Scott Entrikin, 26, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $3,000 bond.