Police report for Jan. 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022

ARRESTS
• Laura Ann MacKenzie Miller, 41, 1322 Flint Hills Place, for theft. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Kenneth Durell Dotson, 39, 1015 Moro St. No. 4, for attempted aggravated domestic battery and attempted domestic battery. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Tyrone Terrell Tarry, 29, Wichita, for aggravated endangering a child and assault. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Erick Lamont Smith, 56, Ogden, for failure to appear. Held on $3,000 bond.
• Jordon Marquell Nichols, 23, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.