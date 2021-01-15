ARRESTS
• Joseph James Stepney, 42, 620 Kearney St. Unit B, for violation of offender registration act. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Tyler Scott Boland, 21, Abilene, for two counts of probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $23,000 bond.
• Chase Ryan Smith, 29, 1215 Laramie St. No. 216, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
• Joshua Edward Stepney, 31, 620 Kearney St. Unit B, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A man is in stable condition after being reported missing for hours on Thursday, A family member reported in the 4200 block of Spook Rock Way that a 29-year-old man was missing at about 2:52 p.m. Searchers found him in the Rocky Ford Outdoor Recreation Area at about 8:31 p.m. EMS took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS also helped with the search.