ARRESTS
• Christopher Curtis Lusebrink, 35, 1435 Anderson Ave. No. 9, for failure to appear. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Jacob Lash Shepard, 23, Ogden, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; criminal damage to property; and three counts of domestic battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Shaudriek Maraude Kizwaun Criner, 24, Wichita, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A Manhattan man was injured after a crash near east Manhattan, according to a Riley County Police Department. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of North Fourth Street and Laramie Street at about 3:53 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Deondra Smith, 25, of Manhattan had struck a 2021 Genuine Urbano 50I moped driven by Maxwell Estill, 25, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Estill to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police issued Smith a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
• A man and woman allegedly stole two warm tiles 240V electric in-floor heat cable kits from Menards, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 515 McCall Road at about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $980. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.